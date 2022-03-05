Kevin Patrick Moran Sells 3,473 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $38,862.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $606.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

