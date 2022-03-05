KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $4,539,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

