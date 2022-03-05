KeyCorp Weighs in on NETSTREIT Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NETSTREIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:NTST opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $984.89 million, a PE ratio of 318.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,850,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 40,575 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 187,422 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth $10,387,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

