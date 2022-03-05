Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYUF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEYUF stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. Keyera has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.