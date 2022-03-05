Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) to announce $39.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $39.75 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $35.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $157.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.10 million to $157.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $160.05 million, with estimates ranging from $156.69 million to $163.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KINS. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

