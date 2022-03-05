Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Lowered to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$5.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$9.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.33.

K opened at C$6.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.32. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.06.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$175,785.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,513,054.92. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson acquired 75,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, with a total value of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15. Insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock valued at $419,560 in the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

