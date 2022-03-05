Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a C$11.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.33.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.02. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at C$315,111.80. Also, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

