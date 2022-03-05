Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €108.00 by Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.50 ($114.04).

Kion Group stock opened at €66.96 ($75.24) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($91.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.81.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

