KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Shares Gap Down to $21.69

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.69, but opened at $20.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 87,335 shares.
KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,296,000 after purchasing an additional 705,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KREF)
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
