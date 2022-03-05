KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Shares Gap Down to $21.69

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.69, but opened at $20.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 87,335 shares.

KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.65.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,296,000 after purchasing an additional 705,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

