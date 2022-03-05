Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) PT Lowered to €88.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($106.74) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNRRY. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($111.24) to €97.00 ($108.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.33.

KNRRY opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

