Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.850 EPS.

Shares of KR stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,597,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92. Kroger has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.61.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

