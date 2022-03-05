Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $58.94 on Friday. Kroger has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $58.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

