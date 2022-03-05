Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 17th

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.
Shares of KRO opened at $14.68 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Several research analysts recently commented on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
