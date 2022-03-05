Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 17th

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Shares of KRO opened at $14.68 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 31,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 838.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 110,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

