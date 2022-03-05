Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of KIROY stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,884. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.
About Kumba Iron Ore (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kumba Iron Ore (KIROY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.