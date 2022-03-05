Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of KIROY stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,884. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

About Kumba Iron Ore (Get Rating)

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

