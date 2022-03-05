KUN (KUN) Price Up 25.4% Over Last Week

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $23.01 or 0.00058331 BTC on major exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $46,012.14 and $14.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KUN has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.96 or 0.06749241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,397.08 or 0.99889045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars.

