Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.39

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.39 ($26.28) and traded as high as €25.42 ($28.56). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €25.30 ($28.43), with a volume of 93,350 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.41.

Get Lagardère SCA alerts:

About Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.