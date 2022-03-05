L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on L’Air Liquide from €172.00 ($193.26) to €173.00 ($194.38) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($170.79) to €155.00 ($174.16) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the third quarter valued at $3,167,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 266,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,863. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

