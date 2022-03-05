L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.33.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on L’Air Liquide from €172.00 ($193.26) to €173.00 ($194.38) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($170.79) to €155.00 ($174.16) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the third quarter valued at $3,167,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About L’Air Liquide (Get Rating)
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
