Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $525.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $620.83 and its 200-day moving average is $614.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $501.67 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

