Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 83,090 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

