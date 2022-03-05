Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Position Reduced by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the period. Lantheus comprises about 8.2% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $23,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 588,392 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,646 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,694,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,521,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 70.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after acquiring an additional 624,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $52.30 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

