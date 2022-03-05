LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Shares Up 2.9%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €42.34 ($47.57) and last traded at €42.16 ($47.37). 545,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.98 ($46.04).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXS. Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.43 ($80.26).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.19.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.