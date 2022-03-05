Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,362 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 29.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 3.86.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPI. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

