Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Buys 28,735 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Root stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $15.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $376.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Root by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

