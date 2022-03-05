Leede Jones Gab Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 78,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

