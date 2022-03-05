Leede Jones Gab Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.
NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.83.
About Oncolytics Biotech (Get Rating)
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
Further Reading
