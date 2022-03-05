Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 2,165 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 279.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,513 shares of company stock worth $63,497,871. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $136.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.05 and its 200 day moving average is $281.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

