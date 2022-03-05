Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 768 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,384 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of NCBS opened at $95.81 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.88.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $1,047,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

