Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys Shares of 23,757 Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,139,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,029,000 after purchasing an additional 109,436 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,899,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,867,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 86.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA GINN opened at $50.57 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $65.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.82.
