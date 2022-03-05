Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $314.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.15 and its 200 day moving average is $351.69. The company has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.