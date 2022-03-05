Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 264.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 419,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.