Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $3.21 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,929 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

