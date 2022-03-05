Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ FINX opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $53.07.
