Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

