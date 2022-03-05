Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on LMND. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of LMND opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.09. Lemonade has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $115.85.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 23.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lemonade by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lemonade by 66.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lemonade by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

