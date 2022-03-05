Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Levitee Labs stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 60,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,162. Levitee Labs has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Levitee Labs in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.86 price target for the company.

