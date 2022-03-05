LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.40.
Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.68. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63.
In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
