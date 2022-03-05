LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.68. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.