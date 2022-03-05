Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.83.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $135.83 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $135.43 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after buying an additional 897,427 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,419,000 after purchasing an additional 516,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,363,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,589,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

