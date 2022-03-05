Lido DAO Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.46 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00005861 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $240.24 million and $3.46 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 38.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.93 or 0.06758960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,461.00 or 0.99896037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

