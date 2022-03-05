Lilly Endowment Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lilly Endowment Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,463,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,800 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 100.0% of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lilly Endowment Inc. owned about 0.11% of Eli Lilly and worth $29,683,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.50 and a 200 day moving average of $250.49. The stock has a market cap of $250.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

