Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 42.6% in February

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,872.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,163 shares of company stock worth $150,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Limbach by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Limbach by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Limbach by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Limbach in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
