Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $204.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday.

About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.