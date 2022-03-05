Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $204.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
