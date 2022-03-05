Lincoln Educational Services Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

