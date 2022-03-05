Lisk (LSK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $249.51 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00004915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $249.51 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015453 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

