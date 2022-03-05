LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,120,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

