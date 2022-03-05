LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.57.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $68.82.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $220,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in LivePerson by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

