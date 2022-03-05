Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

