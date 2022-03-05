Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the January 31st total of 690,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS LTSRF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.22. 725,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,573. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Lotus Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

About Lotus Resources (Get Rating)

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.