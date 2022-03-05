LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,618 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after buying an additional 384,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after buying an additional 167,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 83.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,820,000 after buying an additional 1,091,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

