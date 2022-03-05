LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,871 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $149.61 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day moving average is $140.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

