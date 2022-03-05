LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 33,029 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF opened at $22.66 on Friday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

