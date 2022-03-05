LPL Financial LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,427,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,986,000 after buying an additional 185,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,025,000 after buying an additional 166,119 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,844,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,190,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,448,000 after buying an additional 80,928 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

